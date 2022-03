NMPreps list of the top 200 players in New Mexico high school football for the 2022 season. #nmpreps #nmpreps200

Aden Chavez (Cibola), Aidan Armenta (La Cueva), and Evan Wysong (Cleveland) return as early New Mexico Mr. Football candidates. Chavez led the state in passing yards with 3,075-yards and 32-touchdowns.

