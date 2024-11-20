Published Nov 20, 2024
2024 3A Semifinal Preview #1 St. Michael's vs #5 New Mexico Military
The 2024 3A semifinals feature a thrilling matchup as the undefeated #1 St. Michael’s Horsemen (11-0) travel to Roswell to take on the surging #5 New Mexico Military Institute Colts (9-3). The game kicks off at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 22, at NMMI's historic field.

GAME DETAILS

Matchup:#1 St. Michael’s Horsemen (11-0) vs. #5 NMMI Colts (9-3)

Date/Time:Friday, November 22, 7:00 PM

Location: New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM

PATH TO THE SEMIFINALS

St. Michael’s Horsemen​

The Horsemen continue their march of dominance through the 2024 season. After a flawless 10-0 regular season, they dispatched #9 Thoreau in the quarterfinals with a commanding 52-0 victory. St. Michael’s has been nearly impenetrable, outscoring opponents 481-59 this season, and boasts one of the most balanced rosters in 3A.

NMMI Colts​

NMMI has been a postseason surprise, demonstrating resilience and grit. After a 7-3 campaign, they pulled off a road upset against #4 Socorro in the quarterfinals, winning 29-24 this after beating 12-seed Hot Springs 35-6 in the opening round. The Colts rely on a bruising ground attack, averaging 281.7 rushing yards per game, and their ability to control the tempo will be crucial in this semifinal clash.

