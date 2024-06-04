As NMPreps releases the best and worst case scenarios for every team leading up to the 2024 New Mexico high school football season, the Pojoaque Valley Elks find themselves in a season filled with potential and optimism. With a balanced schedule and high participation numbers, the Elks aim to make significant strides as they transition from 4A to 3A football for the next two-year block.

2024 SCHEDULE

Advertisement

POJOAQUE ELKS DATE OPPONENT METER 8/23 vs Crownpoint Green: Favorite 8/30 vs Hot Springs Green: Favorite 9/6 vs Los Alamos Red: Underdog 9/13 at Dexter Christmas: Coin Flip 9/20 vs Hozho Academy Green: Favorite 10/4 at Robertson (2-3A) Red: Underdog 10/11 vs Hope Christian (2-3A) Red: Underdog 10/18 at Santa Fe Indian Green: Favorite 10/25 vs St. Michael's Red: Underdog 11/1 at West Las Vegas Red: Underdog

Best Case Scenario: 5-5 overall, 0-4 district

The Pojoaque Valley Elks kick off their season with a favorable schedule, starting with three home games. The first two matches against Crownpoint and Hot Springs, labeled as "Green" games, present opportunities for decisive victories. These wins would build early momentum and confidence for the team. Additionally, the Elks face Hozho Academy and Santa Fe Indian, teams ranked 89th and 84th respectively in NMPreps' 2024 preseason rankings. Success in these games could set a positive tone for the season. In the best case scenario, the Elks leverage their returning talent and high participation numbers to outperform expectations. They secure victories in their green games, navigate their "Christmas Game" against Dexter Demons with a hard-fought win on the road, and they could reach .500. This could lead to a strong regular season record, potentially earning them a 10-12 seed in the playoffs. With the right momentum and team cohesion, they might even advance past the first round.

Worst Case Scenario: 4-6 overall, 0-4 district

On the other hand, the worst case scenario for the Pojoaque Valley Elks involves struggles in their tougher matchups. Despite the optimism, the team might face challenges transitioning to 3A football. The non-district game against Los Alamos, marked as a "Red" game, could see their first setback of the season.

The Elks' entry into the highly competitive District 2-3A presents significant hurdles. Defending state champion St. Michael's Horsemen, state runner-up Robertson Cardinals, and strong teams like West Las Vegas and Hope Christian (also transitioning from 4A) make the district slate incredibly challenging. If the Elks go 0-4 in district play as predicted, their confidence might take a hit. Even with high participation and returning talent, the Elks could face a scenario where they miss the playoffs, the Dexter game is important.

Final Thoughts (Over/Under 4.5 wins)

The Pojoaque Valley Elks are poised for a season of growth and potential breakthroughs. With a mix of favorable and challenging games, their performance in the 2024 season will hinge on how well they capitalize on early opportunities and handle the pressure of a tough district. Whether they achieve their best case scenario or face the struggles of their worst case, the Elks are set to make significant strides as they navigate the transition from 4A to 3A football.

Vote Now