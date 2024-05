NMPreps presents our comprehensive game previews and predictions for the 2024 New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs. Our team delves into every matchup leading up to the Friday and Saturday three-game series in the first round of the state playoffs. While the 4A playoffs may not promise many surprises, we've pinpointed one potential upset, and while some series may extend to three games, most teams are expected to clinch victory within two games. #nmpreps