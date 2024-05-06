2024 New Mexico High School Baseball State Tournament Team Capsules
Today, NMPreps releases the team capsules highlighting the top players and teams selected for the 2024 New Mexico high school baseball state tournament, which starts on Friday, May 10th, and Saturday, May 11th. #nmpreps
Albuquerque Academy senior Andres Grine offers insights into every team that has secured a spot in the 2024 New Mexico high school state baseball tournament. Get ready for predictions, key player analyses, and a detailed look at each team's path to the playoffs.
5A BASEBALL
|Scoop
|Team Information
|
Seed
|
No. 1
|
Last Freeman Rating
|
No 1
|
Location:
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
District
|
2-5A
|
Head Coach
|
Gerard Pineda
|
2024 Record
|
22-3 overall, 9-1 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Quarterfinals (Sandia, 7-0)
|
State Championships:
|
2021, 2018, 2017, 2011, 20008, 2006, 2004, 2003
|
Entering the Playoffs
|
1 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
The La Cueva Bears had another fantastic year with an overall record of. They will look to bounce back from last season after a disappointing loss to Sandia in 2023.
|
How far can they go?
|
Semifinals or State Championship
|Scoop
|Team Information
|
Seed
|
No. 2
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 2
|
Location:
|
Rio Rancho, NM
|
District:
|
1-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
David Gomez
|
2024 Record:
|
22-4 overall, 7-1 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Won, 5A State Championship (Centennial, 9-6)
|
State Championships:
|
2023, 2013, 2009, 2007
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
1 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
Rio Rancho looks to repeat last year’s championship win this season. They have had key wins over teams like Cleveland, whom they beat twice in the regular season.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals to State Championship
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 3
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 3
|
Location:
|
Rio Rancho, NM
|
District:
|
1-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Shane Shallenberger
|
2024 Record:
|
20-6 overall, 7-1 disrict
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (Piedra Vista, 2-1)
|
State Championships:
|
None
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
4 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
Although they dominate other sports, they have yet to win a state championship in baseball. Could this be the year they change that? They have struggled against their 5A foes, losing to Rio Rancho twice and to Sandia and La Cueva once; however, they have had key victories over Volcano Vista, Cleveland, and Goddard.
|
How far can they go?
|
Semifinals to State Championship
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 4
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 7
|
Location:
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
District:
|
3-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Carlos Lara
|
2024 Record:
|
21-5 overall, 13-2 disrict
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (Volcano Vista, 2-0)
|
State Championships:
|
None
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
1 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
Organ Mountain has been an under-the-radar team that could be in for a tournament run. They defeated Carlsbad twice and only lost to the No. 1 team in the state–Rio Rancho Rams–by only 2 runs. Led by Sophomore Rey Ponce and Senior pitcher, the lefty Randy Bailey will hope to lead their team to a deep run in the playoffs.
|
How far can they go?
|
State Championship to Semifinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 5
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 4
|
Location:
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
District:
|
2-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Marc Hilton
|
2024 Record:
|
17-7 overall, 5-3 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Semifinals (Centennial, 11-1)
|
State Championships:
|
1980, 1979, 1974, 1968
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
4 game win steak
|
Outlook:
|
Sandia hasn’t won a state title in 44 years despite regular-season success. However, they made the big game in 2022, losing to Carlsbad. Sandia hopes to keep its regular-season momentum after beating Rio Rancho, La Cueva, and Cleveland once during the season.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals to Semifinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 6
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 5
|
Location:
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
District:
|
1-5A
|
Head Coach
|
Todd Flores
|
2024 Record:
|
19-7 overall, 3-5 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Quarterfinals (Piedra Vista, 4-2)
|
State Championships:
|
2019
|
Entering the Playoffs
|
1 game losing streak (Rio Rancho, 9-7)
|
Outlook:
|
Volcano Vista has struggled in district play this season. They hope to show the form they played in when they beat No. 6 Rio Grande twice earlier in the regular season. They will also look to bounce back after being a victim of 12-seed Piedra Vista in the playoffs last state tournament.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 7
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 6
|
Location:
|
Carlsbad, NM
|
District:
|
4-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Mike McGaha
|
2024 Record:
|
19-7 overall, 8-1 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Quarterfinals (Centennial, 7-6)
|
State Championships:
|
2022, 2016, 2012, 2002, 1998, 1996, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1963, 1972, 1958
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
7 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
The team with the most state titles in New Mexico will hope to win its 13th state title after winning it two years ago. It has had key wins over Centennial, Goddard, and Piedra Vista and only lost to La Cueva, the No.2 team in the state, by one run in the 10th inning. However, they have lost twice to Organ Mountain. It hopes to continue its dominance and add another blue trophy to the trophy case.
|
How far can they go?
|
Semifinal
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 8
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 8
|
Location:
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Head Coach:
|
Orlando Griego
|
2024 Record:
|
21-5 overall, 9-1 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Quarterfinals (Rio Rancho, 14-0)
|
State Championships:
|
None
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
3 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
Rio Grande has had a great season. They are undefeated in district play and beat the No. 3 team in the state, Sandia, 11-10 earlier in April. They also defeated the No.1 team in 4A, the Goddard Rockets. They have yet to beat Volcano Vista or La Cueva and will hope to get revenge in the playoffs.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 9
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 9
|
Location:
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
District:
|
2-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Ambrose Romero
|
2024 Record:
|
18-8 overall, 7-3 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
10-16 overall, 2-8 district (no playoffs)
|
State Championships:
|
2015, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1997, 1993, 1992, 1985
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
1 game losing streak (La Cueva, 15-1)
|
Outlook:
|
The Eagles have had a tremendous bounce-back year after struggling in district play last year and being unable to make the playoffs. On offense, Sluggers Quinn Teupell and Jace Sanchez-Reynolds have been getting the job done and then some. On the mound, they are led by Senior Tadum Widner. They can go on a deep postseason run if they put the pieces together.
|
How far can they go?
|
1st Round to Quarterfinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 10
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 10
|
Location:
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
District:
|
3-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Rusty Evans
|
2024 Record:
|
19-7 overall, 12-3 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, State Championship (Rio Rancho, 9-6)
|
State Championship:
|
2016
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
3 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
The Hawks hope to keep the momentum that took them to the championship game last year. Led by Senior catcher Aiden Huston and young Sophomore Isreal Molina, Centennial must play well against hard teams to go on another deep run, which they have struggled to do thus far.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals to Semifinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 11
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 12
|
Location:
|
Los Lunas, NM
|
District:
|
5-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Paul Cieremans
|
2024 Record:
|
17-9 overall, 9-1 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (Sandia, 2-0)
|
State Championships:
|
1972, 1970, 1955
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
2 game wining streak
|
Outlook:
|
The Tigers have been a high-scoring team. Averaging around 9 runs per game. They beat tough teams like Centennial, Hobbs, and Piedra Vista but have lost to tough teams like Cleveland, Clovis, Volcano Vista, Rio Rancho, Eldorado, and Rio Grande. Los Lunas will hope to turn the tide against tough teams and go on a Cinderella run.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 12
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 13
|
Location:
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
District:
|
3-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Gil Padilla
|
2024 Record:
|
16-10 overall, 8-7 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (Rio Grande, 2-1)
|
State Championships:
|
1963, 1962, 1961, 1957, 1952
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
3-game losing streak
|
Outlook:
|
Las Cruces has struggled to make the big game for a long time despite having all the talent. On offense, Senior Zakye Hawkins and Ryan Padilla led the team, which was led on the mound by Lucas Hernandez, one of the best pitchers in the state at striking batters out.
|
How far can they go?
|
Quarterfinals
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 13
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 14
|
Location:
|
Hobbs, NM
|
District:
|
4-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Marco Boyle
|
2024 Record:
|
14-12 overall, 4-5 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (Rio Rancho)
|
State Championships:
|
None
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
4 game losing streak (Carlsbad, 15-0)
|
Outlook:
|
Hobbs has been a solid team that played a hard schedule and still prevailed. They have defeated top-level teams such as Cleveland, Organ Mountain, Los Lunas, and Farmington. Led by stars like Junior infielder Christian Montes and Senior pitcher Jaysiah Martinez, the Eagles hope to add their first 5A blue trophy to their collection.
|
How far can they go?
|
1st Round
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 14
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 16
|
Location:
|
Farmington, NM
|
District:
|
2-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Jeff Kiraly
|
2024 Record:
|
13-13 overall, 5-5 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, Semifinals (Rio Rancho, 6-5)
|
State Championships:
|
2014, 2012, 2011, 2010
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
2 game win streak
|
Outlook:
|
The Panthers played one of the state's hardest schedules and struggled. They had good wins over Eldorado, Grants, and Belen. However, they lost to hard teams such as La Cueva, Los Lunas, Carlsbad, Cleveland, and Rio Rancho. Piedra Vista is one of the double-digit seeds, the Panthers could be the ones that go on a deep run.
|
How far can they go?
|
1st Round
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 15
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 17
|
Location:
|
Clovis, NM
|
District:
|
4-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Richard Cruce
|
2024 Record:
|
13-12 overall, 3-6 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
12-14 overall, 3-6 district (no playoffs)
|
State Championships:
|
None
|
Entering the playoffs:
|
2 game losing streak (Roswell, 2-1)
|
Outlook:
|
Clovis has had solid wins over Goddard, Los Lunas, Carlsbad, Hobbs, and Belen. However, they were unable to beat Volcano Vista and Cleveland.
|
How far can they go?
|
1st Round
|Team Information
|
Seed:
|
No. 16
|
Last Freeman Rating:
|
No. 21
|
Location:
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
District:
|
3-5A
|
Head Coach:
|
Rene Molenda
|
2024 Record:
|
12-14 overall, 7-8 district
|
2023 Post Season:
|
Lost, 1st Round (La Cueva, 2-0)
|
State Championships:
|
1981
|
Entering the Playoffs:
|
1 game losing streak (Organ Mountain, 4-0)
|
Outlook:
|
Mayfield had some solid wins this season, defeating Organ Mountain, Centennial, and Farmington. The Trojans' offense is led by Issac Seldner and Lucas Marquez. Mayfield will need to pull a Trojan horse to defeat La Cueva, but hey, crazier things have happened.
|
How far can they go?
|
1st Round