2024 New Mexico High School Football 8-Man State Championship Preview​

The stage is set for the 2024 8-Man football state championship, pitting the undefeated and reigning champions, the #1 Melrose Buffaloes (12-0), against the surging #3 Mesilla Valley Christian Son Blazers (10-1). The matchup takes place on Saturday, November 23, at 1:00 PM at Melrose High School.
NO. 1 MELROSE BUFFALOES vs NO. 3 MESILLA VALLEY CHRISTIAN SON BLAZERS
Team Breakdowns
BUFFALOES
Record:12-0 Overall, 6-0 District (District 3 Champs)
Scoring:Outscored opponents 638-98 this season
Streak:Riding a 23-game win streak dating back to last season
Coach: Drew Hatley (3rd season, defending champion)
Overview: The Buffaloes have been a powerhouse all season, dominating on both sides of the ball. This well-rounded team has dismantled opponents with ease, scoring an average of 53 points per game while allowing just 8. They enter Saturday’s game as the defending champions, aiming to secure back-to-back titles under Head Coach Drew Hatley.
Players to Watch:
QB Josiah Roybal (Senior):Dual-threat quarterback with 1,821 passing yards, 604 rushing yards, and a combined 46 touchdowns (33 passing, 13 rushing).
RB/WR Jaxon Odom (Junior):Versatile offensive weapon with 1,000 rushing yards, 388 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns.
WR Braylen Eldridge (Senior):Leads the receiving corps with 736 yards and 13 touchdowns.
WR Josh Roybal (Senior): Adds depth with 450 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.
Path to the Title:
Quarterfinals: Defeated #9 Lordsburg 58-6
Semifinals: Defeated #4 Gateway Christian 58-6
SON BLAZERS
Record:10-1 Overall, 5-1 District (District 3 Runner-Up)
Scoring:Outscored opponents 484-166 this season
Coach:Noah Coyle
Program: In pursuit of the program’s first title since 2011
Overview: The Son Blazers have made remarkable progress under their current leadership. After a 3-5 record in 2022, 8-wins in 2023, now they’ve turned things around dramatically, reaching the state championship for the first time since their dominant 2011 victory. 10-wins this season with their only loss came at the hands of Melrose during the regular season, a defeat they hope to avenge on Saturday.
Players to Watch:
QB Davis Coyle: A poised pocket passer who has been instrumental in the team’s success this season.
WRs Mark Dwyer, Jeremiah Sullivan, and Payton Tharp: A dynamic receiving trio capable of big plays.
Defense: A healthier lineup this time around looks to contain Melrose’s explosive offense.
Path to the Title:
Quarterfinals: Defeated #6 Tatum 36-22
Semifinals: Defeated #2 Fort Sumner 28-22
Game Preview & Predictions
In their previous meeting on September 27, Melrose overwhelmed Mesilla Valley Christian 56-12, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive discipline. The Buffaloes have the depth, talent, and experience to impose their will again. However, the Son Blazers have improved since then and enter this rematch with a stronger, healthier roster and newfound confidence after knocking off second-seeded Fort Sumner.