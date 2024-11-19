2024 New Mexico High School Football 8-Man State Championship Preview​

The stage is set for the 2024 8-Man football state championship, pitting the undefeated and reigning champions, the #1 Melrose Buffaloes (12-0), against the surging #3 Mesilla Valley Christian Son Blazers (10-1). The matchup takes place on Saturday, November 23, at 1:00 PM at Melrose High School.

Overview: The Buffaloes have been a powerhouse all season, dominating on both sides of the ball. This well-rounded team has dismantled opponents with ease, scoring an average of 53 points per game while allowing just 8. They enter Saturday’s game as the defending champions, aiming to secure back-to-back titles under Head Coach Drew Hatley.

SON BLAZERS

Record:10-1 Overall, 5-1 District (District 3 Runner-Up)

Scoring:Outscored opponents 484-166 this season

Coach:Noah Coyle

Program: In pursuit of the program’s first title since 2011

Overview: The Son Blazers have made remarkable progress under their current leadership. After a 3-5 record in 2022, 8-wins in 2023, now they’ve turned things around dramatically, reaching the state championship for the first time since their dominant 2011 victory. 10-wins this season with their only loss came at the hands of Melrose during the regular season, a defeat they hope to avenge on Saturday.

Players to Watch:

QB Davis Coyle: A poised pocket passer who has been instrumental in the team’s success this season.

WRs Mark Dwyer, Jeremiah Sullivan, and Payton Tharp: A dynamic receiving trio capable of big plays.

Defense: A healthier lineup this time around looks to contain Melrose’s explosive offense.

Path to the Title:

Quarterfinals: Defeated #6 Tatum 36-22

Semifinals: Defeated #2 Fort Sumner 28-22