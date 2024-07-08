NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Recap: The Patriots finished the second season under head coach David Foley, who faced the tall task of rebuilding a program left in disarray following controversy under the previous head coach. Last season was expected to be a rebuilding year, and indeed, the Patriots experienced many ups and downs, showing signs of competitiveness amidst their struggles.

The season began with two mercy rule losses to Aztec (50-0) and Silver (53-0) before Foley earned his first win at the helm of the Patriots, defeating crosstown rival Gallup 59-6. Another shutout loss followed against Goddard (49-0). The Patriots battled in their next game but narrowly lost to Socorro 28-27. They managed to earn two wins in their final non-district games, beating Moriarty 40-38 and Del Norte 59-6.

However, the season ended on a low note as the Patriots finished last in district play, dropping all three games to Piedra Vista (52-16), Belen (28-14), and Highland (43-24). The Patriots ended the season with a 3-7 overall record, 0-3 in district play, and missed the playoffs.