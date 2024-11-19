2024 New Mexico High School Football State Playoffs: 2A Semifinal Preview​

NMPreps dives into the first 2A semifinal matchup on Friday night, as the #2 Santa Rosa Lions host the #6 Loving Falcons. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM in Santa Rosa, with a trip to the 2A state championship game on the line.

For both teams, this semifinal represents an opportunity to return to championship weekend after years of missing out.

Santa Rosa Lions: Last state championship appearance: 2018 (lost to Eunice).Last state title: 2012, part of a three-peat run from 2010 to 2012.

Santa Rosa Lions

​The Lions escaped a tough quarterfinal matchup, narrowly defeating #7 Raton 14-12 at home. While their offense struggled to find rhythm, their defense stepped up in critical moments, showcasing the grit that has defined their season.

Loving Falcons​

Loving has been a postseason surprise, starting with a 47-0 rout of #11 Cuba in the first round. They followed it up with a dominant 42-20 upset over #3 Legacy Academy in the quarterfinals, fueled by an explosive offense and opportunistic defense.