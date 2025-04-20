New Mexico High School Baseball: Top Player Performances from Week 9

Join us as we highlight some of the top player performances from Week 9 of the 2025 New Mexico high school baseball season. To submit standout stats, text our publisher at 505-414-4313.

Las Cruces 5, Organ Mountain 2 (9 innings)

In a pivotal District 3-5A showdown, Las Cruces pulled out a thrilling 5-2 win in extra innings over crosstown rival Organ Mountain. Tied 2-2 through seven innings, the Bulldawgs broke through with a three-run top of the ninth to seal the victory. With the win, Las Cruces improves to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in district play, handing Organ Mountain (12-5, 6-1) its first district loss. Joaquin Pfeiffer (Las Cruces, Sr) – 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 RBI Isaac Gomez (Las Cruces, Jr) – 2-for-3, 1 RBI Wyatt Major (Las Cruces, Sr) – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double Danny Amaro (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-1, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double Xander Parra (Las Cruces, Sr) – 6.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Eric Gomez (Organ Mountain, Sr) – 4-for-4, 1 double Rey Ponce (Organ Mountain, Jr) – 2-for-4, 2 runs Ryo Rivera (Organ Mountain, Jr) – 1-for-4, 2 RBIs Eren De Leon (Organ Mountain, So) – 1-for-2 Osvaldo Arras (Organ Mountain, Jr) – 1-for-4

Aztec 1, Bloomfield 0 (7 innings)

On Saturday, Aztec pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season in District 1-4A play, blanking No. 2 (4A) Bloomfield 1-0 behind a no-hitter from junior Cadin Anderson. The Tigers, now 10-13 overall and 5-2 in district, scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning. Bloomfield drops to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in district, their first district loss of the season. Cadin Anderson (Aztec, Jr) – 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K (complete game no-hitter) Cory Douglas (Aztec, So) – 1-for-2 Tyler Ray (Aztec, Jr) – 1-for-4 Jadyn Brooks (Aztec, Jr) – 1-for-4 Kale Watson (Aztec, Jr) – 1 run Blake Spencer (Bloomfield, Sr) – 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 12 K Elias Munoz (Bloomfield, Jr) – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

