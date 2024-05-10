Today, NMPreps' Andres Griñe, "The Intern," brings you another round of relentless coverage of the New Mexico high school state tournament. In this installment, we unveil a comprehensive softball feature, priming you for the upcoming first round on Friday and Saturday, May 10th and 11th, 2024. #nmpreps NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

State Tournament Team Capsules

ALAMOGORDO TIGERS Seed: No. 1 Location: Alamogordo,NM District: 3-5A Head Coach: Charlene Reyes 2024 Record: 23-3 overall, 14-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Consolation RD3 (Piedra Vista 1-0) State Championships: 2004, 1999 Entering the Playoffs: 12 game win streak Outlook: The Tigers have played a tough schedule and prevailed over the competition, defeating elite 5A competitors like Mayfield, Organ Mountain, Centennial, Piedra Vista, La Cueva, and Farmington. Meyli Herrera, Sydney Lessentine, and Amani Cosom lead their offense. Alamogordo has a great shot at winning the whole thing. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinals

LA CUEVA BEARS Seed: No. 2 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 2-5A Head Coach: Ron Romero 2024 Record: 22-4 overall, 10-0 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Consolation RD2 (Alamogordo 7-3) State Championships: 2017, 2005 Entering the Playoffs: 13-game win streak Outlook: La Cueva has had a phenomenal season against tough competition, defeating Cibola, Alamogordo, Sandia, Volcano Vista, and Piedra Vista. They are led by Addisen Byers, Liliana Montoya, and Kyra Zamora. With top pitcher Hannah Hunt, the Bears could easily go all the way and win their third blue trophy. How far can they go? State Championship or Semifinal

CENTENNIAL HAWKS Seed: No. 3 Location: Las Cruces, NM District: 3-5A Head Coach: Fernie Valles 2024 Record: 24-2 overall, 13-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, semifinal (Piedra Vista 4-2) State Championships: 2016 Entering the Playoffs: 13-game win streak Outlook: The Hawks have had a good season, beating some good competition, including Cibola, Organ Mountain, Carlsbad, Mayfield, and Alamogordo once. They are led by Amanda Valles and Zantelle Rodriguez, and Addie Moccia. Caprice Barela leads them on the mound, putting in a good innings. How far can they go? Consolation RD4

HOBBS EAGLES Seed: No. 4 Location: Hobbs, NM District: 4-5A Head Coach: Anthony Boyle 2024 Record: 21-5 overall, 10-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Alamogordo 2-1) State Championships: 1986 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Carlsbad 16-14) Outlook: Hobbs has had a stellar season rebounding; after last season, they are championship contenders, overcoming teams like Mayfield, Carlsbad, and Los Lunas. Karissa Garcia, Allison Garcia, and Edyth Garcia lead their stellar offense. The Eagles have great pitching from underclassman Ailea Trevizo. Hobbs will try to add a trophy they haven’t won in 38 years. Out of all the teams, this is a team that definitely can. How far can they go? Consolation RD4 or Consolation RD2

CIBOLA COUGARS Seed: No. 5 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 1-5A Head Coach: LaRae Melvin 2024 Record: 17-9 overall, 6-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Consolation RD2 (Piedra Vista 11-0) State Championships: 2009, 2008, 2007 Entering the Playoffs: 2 game winning streak Outlook: Cibola will be looking to win its first title in 15 years. The Cougars beat Los Lunas, Volcano Vista, Farmington, Rio Rancho, and Cleveland. However, they could not beat La Cueva, Centennial, or Alamogordo. Zeyda Olvera, Gabrielle Moncada, Maci Melvin, and Anna Barraza lead their high-powered offense. This team How far can they go? Consolation RD2 or Play in game

CARLSBAD CAVEMEN Seed: No. 6 Location: Carlsbad, NM District: 4-5A Head Coach: Brian Santo 2024 Record: 17-9 overall, 10-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): W, won 5A State Championship (Piedra Vista 6-0) State Championships: 2023, 2022, 2010, 2002, 2001, 1996, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1983, 1982, 1980, 1977, 1976 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: Carlsbad will be looking to add their 19th state title, and they have a chance of doing it. Carlsbad has beat teams like Hobbs, Piedra Vista, Los Lunas, and Organ Mountain. Kalion Fuentes, Parris Weldon, and Hanna Sanders lead their offense. This is a high-value 6 seed that could make a solid run. How far can they go? Consolation RD3

MAYFIELD TROJANS Seed: No. 7 Location: Las Cruces, NM District: 3-5A Head Coach: Daniel Dominguez 2024 Record: 16-10 overall, 9-6 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Consolation RD1 (Alamogordo 14-5) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 6 game win streak Outlook: The Trojans played the third-hardest schedule in 5A, and their record shows that. They had a key win over Hobbs but could not beat Centennial and Alamogordo the three times they played them. It's a good thing it was in the regular season, as they will have another shot to defeat these teams. However, they are entering the tournament on a 6-game win streak so that may fuel a run. How far can they go? Consolation RD1 or Play in game

PIEDRA VISTA PANTHERS Seed: No. 8 Location: Farmington, NM District: 2-5A Head Coach: Kevin Werth 2024 Record: 16-10 overall, 7-3 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Lost 5A State Championship (Carlsbad 6-0) State Championships: 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: The Panthers haven’t won a state title in 10 years after winning 9 straight; after almost winning one coming all the way out of the losers bracket, they lost the second game to Carlsbad after almost completing an incredible playoff run. Their runs are provided by Brookelynn Cadrain, Isabella Jesse, Michaela Perea, and Taquira Hood. This team could add to their state titles with another legendary run. How far can they go? Consolation RD1 or Play in-game

ALBUQUERQUE BULLDOGS Seed: No. 9 Last Freeman Ranking: No. 18 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 5-5A Head Coach: Joe Chavez 2024 Record: 20-6 overall, 9-1 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Mayfield 13-7) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Los Lunas 11-10) Outlook: Albuquerque High has dominated their district and running up scores. The Bulldogs have had good wins over Volcano Vista, Sandia, and Cibola. Their stellar hitting is led by Natalia Padilla, Raquel Waldrop, Raquel Gonzales, and Annika Stanley. Another team with a high ceiling that needs to put the pieces together. How far can they go? Consolation RD2 or Play in game

RIO RANCHO RAMS Seed: No. 10 Location: Rio Rancho, NM District: 1-5A Head Coach: Paul Kohman 2024 Record: 13-13 overall, 6-2 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (La Cueva 13-4) State Championships: 2019, 2015, 2014, 2003 Entering the Playoffs: 2 game win streak Outlook: Rio Rancho had a similar season to last year; however, this team has had huge wins against Los Lunas, Sandia, Hobbs, Volcano Vista, and Cleveland and nearly beat La Cueva. This isn’t your average 14 seed. This is an 8-10 seed that just played a tough schedule. How far can they go? Consolation RD1 or Play in game

LOS LUNAS TIGERS Seed: No. 11 Location: Los Lunas, NM District: 5-5A Head Coach: Patrick Ortiz 2024 Record: 17-7 overall, 9-1 district 2023 Record (Last Season): 12-13 overall, 6-4 district (no playoffs) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 1 game win streak Outlook: Los Lunas has vastly improved from last year when they failed to make the postseason. This team has had good wins over Volcano Vista and Cleveland and nearly beat Hobbs. Their runs are thanks to Natalie Madrid, Haidyn Garley, and Sarah Love. This team has a high ceiling, but it will need to put all the pieces together to fulfill that ceiling. How far can they go? Play in game

FARMINGTON SCORPIONS Seed: No. 12 Location: Farmington, NM District: 2-5A Head Coach: Isaiah George 2024 Record: 17-9 overall, 7-3 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, Consultation RD1(Cibola 8-5) State Championships: 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1998, 1997, 1995, 1994 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Piedra Vista 18-13) Outlook: The Scorpions have had a successful district season and have done well against their other 5A opponents, beating Sandia, Volcano Vista, Cleveland, and nearly beating Alamogordo. They have great hitters in Valerie Woodyatt, Desiree Quiver, and Amiah Desclusin. The Scorpions are a formidable opponent that could make it close with any team, no matter the seed they are. Farmington will be looking to win their first championship in 20 years. How far can they go? Consolation RD2 or Play in Game

ORGAN MOUNTAIN KNIGHTS Seed: No. 13 Location: Las Cruces, NM District: 3-5A Head Coach: Ray Diaz 2024 Record: 14-12 overall, 6-9 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Cibola 9-7) State Championships: None Entering the Playoffs: 6 game losing streak (Mayfield 11-10) Outlook: The Knights will be looking to win their first state title. Their best win came against Farmington; however, they could not defeat Alamogordo, Carlsbad, and Centennial. Organ Mountain has great production from Emily Lucero, Hannah Justus, and Hannah Hopkins. The Knights are coming in very cold after losing six straight. They will need to find a quick turnaround in order to win. How far can they go? Play in Game

SANDIA MATADORS Seed: No. 14 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 2-5A Head Coach: Michelle Carter 2024 Record: 17-9 overall, 4-6 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Piedra Vista 15-0) State Championships: 1978 Entering the Playoffs: 3 game win streak Outlook: Sandia has had a decent season and should expect to be a higher seed entering May. With good wins over Volcano Vista and Cleveland but could not find the same success against Farmington, La Cueva, Rio Rancho, and Albuquerque High. The Matadors will look to win their first title in 46 years. How far can they go? Play in game

VOLCANO VISTA HAWKS Seed: No. 15 Location: Albuquerque, NM District: 1-5A Head Coach: Desi Garcia 2024 Record: 11-14 overall, 5-3district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Farmington 25-22) State Championships: 2012, 2011 Entering the Playoffs: 1 game losing streak (Rio Rancho 12-6) Outlook: Volcano Vista will be looking to win their 3rd title. The Hawks had good wins against Cibola, Cleveland, and Rio Rancho but could not beat Los Lunas, Albuquerque High, La Cueva, and Sandia. They have solid hitting led by Sixx Arnold, Audrianna Jim, and Aubrey Finegan. Their pitching has struggled and will have to improve to get a win in the tournament. How far can they go? Play in game

CLEVELAND STORM Seed: No. 16 Location: Rio Rancho, NM District: 1-5A Head Coach: Angel Castillo 2024 Record: 10-16 overall, 2-6 district 2023 Post Season (Last Season): L, play in game (Carlsbad 2-1) State Championships: 2021 Entering the Playoffs: 3 game losing streak (Atrisco Heritage 4-1) Outlook: Cleveland has struggled to defeat the top teams in the state but had good wins over Cibola and Albuquerque High. However, they lost to Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista, Sandia, La Cueva, Farmington, Organ Mountain, Mayfield, and Centennial. How far can they go? Play in game

5A PICKS AND PREDICTIONS

Semifinals - Winner’s Bracket No. 1 Alamogordo Tigers Alamogordo has been the best team in the state this season, and their record shows it. I don’t think there is a world in which they don’t make the semifinals, whether in the consolation bracket or the winner’s bracket. The Tigers will beat No. 16 Cleveland, No. 8 Piedra Vista, and No. 4 Hobbs. They will be in the winner’s bracket semifinal, where they will play No. 2 La Cueva, who they will beat to go to the championship. No. 2 La Cueva Bears La Cueva has an incredibly talented roster that will get them through tough games. The only knock on them was that their competition wasn’t as challenging as other teams. La Cueva will defeat No. 15 Volcano Vista, No. 10 Rio Rancho, and No. 3 Centennial to play Alamogordo in the semifinals, where they will lose to the Tigers. Consolation Bracket No. 3 Centennial Hawks The Hawks will capitalize and defeat tough opponents, but unfortunately, they will fall to La Cueva and go to the Consolation bracket to play the Carlsbad Cavemen. Centennial will defeat No. 14 Sandia and No. 6 Carlsbad, lose to No. 2 La Cueva, and defeat No. 6 Carlsbad to play No. 2 La Cueva again after they fell to Alamogordo. No. 6 Carlsbad Cavemen Carlsbad played a tough schedule and is an extremely tough 6 seed. They played a tough schedule against top seeds in the class. Carlsbad will defeat No. 11 Los Lunas and then lose to Centennial, beat No. 5 Cibola in the Consolation bracket to eventually play Centennial again, who they will lose to. NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!



5A State Championship Picks No. 1 Alamogordo Tigers vs No. 3 Centennial Hawks Alamogordo secured its spot in the final after defeating La Cueva in the Winner’s bracket semifinal. There, it will face No. 3 Centennial. Centennial will work out of the consolation bracket and get revenge on La Cueva, who beat them in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals, where they will now face No. 1 Alamogordo Tigers. Pick: No. 1 Alamogordo Tigers The Tigers will win their third state title and then beat the Centennial Hawks in game 1, capped off by their fantastic 23-3 record.

