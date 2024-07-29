NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

GRANTS PIRATES FOOTBALL

2023 Season Review​ Record: 6-5 overall, 2-1 district 2023 Playoffs: 4A First Round Points Scored: 280 Points Given Up: 311 Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 1-4A

The Grants Pirates and second-year head coach Steve Brown are entering the 2024 campaign with momentum after a remarkable turnaround in 2023. Before Brown's arrival, the Pirates had endured two consecutive 1-9 seasons, compiling a dismal 2-18 overall record in 2021 and 2022. The 6-win season in 2023 was a significant achievement for a program that had been languishing at the bottom. Continue reading here.

