2024 Preseason Preview: Grants Pirates' Remarkable Turnaround Continues
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
GRANTS PIRATES FOOTBALL
2023 Season Review
Record: 6-5 overall, 2-1 district
2023 Playoffs: 4A First Round
Points Scored: 280
Points Given Up: 311
Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak
2024 Classification: District 1-4A
The Grants Pirates and second-year head coach Steve Brown are entering the 2024 campaign with momentum after a remarkable turnaround in 2023. Before Brown's arrival, the Pirates had endured two consecutive 1-9 seasons, compiling a dismal 2-18 overall record in 2021 and 2022. The 6-win season in 2023 was a significant achievement for a program that had been languishing at the bottom.
