2024 Preview: NMMI Colts Poised for Another Deep Playoff Run
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 10-3 overall, 4-0 district
2023 Playoffs: 3A Semifinals
Points Scored: 433
Points Given Up: 163
Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak
2024 Classification: District 3-3A
Season Recap: Colts' High-Flying Season Ends in Semifinals
The 2023 season was a season of highs for the Colts, who won the district championship, secured 10 wins, and reached the 3A state playoffs semifinals. The Colts' offense exploded, racking up 433 points (averaging 33.3 points per game), while their defense stood strong, allowing just 163 points (12.5 points per game).
More on the Colts
More: Sign Up For A Premium Subscription Now - Use Code 30RIVALS!
---
NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!