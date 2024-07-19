Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2024 Preview: NMMI Colts Poised for Another Deep Playoff Run

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review

Advertisement

Record: 10-3 overall, 4-0 district

2023 Playoffs: 3A Semifinals

Points Scored: 433

Points Given Up: 163

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

2024 Classification: District 3-3A

Season Recap: Colts' High-Flying Season Ends in Semifinals

The 2023 season was a season of highs for the Colts, who won the district championship, secured 10 wins, and reached the 3A state playoffs semifinals. The Colts' offense exploded, racking up 433 points (averaging 33.3 points per game), while their defense stood strong, allowing just 163 points (12.5 points per game).

Continue Reading

More on the Colts

Season Outlook

Players to Watch

NMPreps Official Prediction

More: Sign Up For A Premium Subscription Now - Use Code 30RIVALS!

---

NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement