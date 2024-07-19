NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review

Record: 10-3 overall, 4-0 district 2023 Playoffs: 3A Semifinals Points Scored: 433 Points Given Up: 163 Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 3-3A

Season Recap: Colts' High-Flying Season Ends in Semifinals

The 2023 season was a season of highs for the Colts, who won the district championship, secured 10 wins, and reached the 3A state playoffs semifinals. The Colts' offense exploded, racking up 433 points (averaging 33.3 points per game), while their defense stood strong, allowing just 163 points (12.5 points per game). Continue Reading

