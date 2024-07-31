NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

As the St. Michael's Horsemen gear up for the 2024 season, the anticipation is palpable. Coming off a triumphant state championship run, the Horsemen are poised to defend their title with a roster brimming with talent. With standout players leading the charge, St. Michael’s looks set to continue their winning tradition and make another deep playoff run.

Season Recap: St. Michael's Horsemen Achieve Championship Glory​

After finishing as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, the St. Michael's Horsemen finally captured the state championship in 2023, their first since 2012 and the fourth under head coach Joey Fernandez (previous titles in 2003, 2007, and 2012). The Horsemen's journey to glory was marked by resilience and a string of impressive performances.

The Horsemen opened the 2023 season with a hard-fought 39-30 win over 4A Taos on the road. They followed up by hosting and defeating 6A Capital, 28-20, and then edged out their rivals, 6A Santa Fe, 27-20. Their first setback came with a 28-7 loss to 5A Los Alamos, but they quickly rebounded with a 19-7 victory over 4A Aztec. A two-day and rainy game against West Las Vegas resulted in a narrow 7-6 defeat, marking their start in District 2-3A play..continue reading here.