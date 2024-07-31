2024 Preview: St. Michael's Eyes Another State Title with Talented Roster
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
St. Michael's Horsemen Football
As the St. Michael's Horsemen gear up for the 2024 season, the anticipation is palpable. Coming off a triumphant state championship run, the Horsemen are poised to defend their title with a roster brimming with talent. With standout players leading the charge, St. Michael’s looks set to continue their winning tradition and make another deep playoff run.
2023 Season Review
Record: 11-2 overall, 3-1 district
2023 Playoffs: 3A State Champions
Points Scored: 345
Points Given Up: 185
Streak into 2024: 7-game win streak
2024 Classification: District 2-3A
Season Recap: St. Michael's Horsemen Achieve Championship Glory
After finishing as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, the St. Michael's Horsemen finally captured the state championship in 2023, their first since 2012 and the fourth under head coach Joey Fernandez (previous titles in 2003, 2007, and 2012). The Horsemen's journey to glory was marked by resilience and a string of impressive performances.
The Horsemen opened the 2023 season with a hard-fought 39-30 win over 4A Taos on the road. They followed up by hosting and defeating 6A Capital, 28-20, and then edged out their rivals, 6A Santa Fe, 27-20. Their first setback came with a 28-7 loss to 5A Los Alamos, but they quickly rebounded with a 19-7 victory over 4A Aztec. A two-day and rainy game against West Las Vegas resulted in a narrow 7-6 defeat, marking their start in District 2-3A play..continue reading here.
More on the Horsemen
More New Mexico High School Football
More: Sign Up For A Premium Subscription Now - Use Code 30RIVALS!
Read: Top 100 New Mexico High School Football Players for 2024 Season
Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1
Read: 2024 Best and Worst Case Scenarios
---
NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!