ROBERTSON CARDINALS

As the 2024 high school football season approaches, the Robertson Cardinals are gearing up with high hopes and lofty expectations. With one of the most talented rosters in 3A football, the Cardinals are poised to build on their impressive 10-3 season last year, which saw them reach the state championship game. Robertson is ready to take on a challenging schedule with the ultimate goal of an undefeated season and a state title.

2023 Season Review ​Record: 10-3 overall, 3-1 district 2023 Playoffs: 3A State Championship Runner-Up Points Scored: 396 Points Given Up: 136 Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 2-3A Season Recap: A Year of Near Triumph​ The Robertson Cardinals and head coach Leroy Gonzales continued their success with a 10-win season that featured an appearance in the state championship game. Robertson opened the season with a 28-13 win over Socorro, then hosted a home game beating Cobre 3-0. Week three was a Labor Day weekend loss at home to Santa Rosa 27-24. They rebounded by beating Ruidoso 51-0 on the road down south. After a bye week, they traveled back south, beating Dexter 42-14, then traveled to Pojoaque Valley, winning 45-0 in an impressive three-game span...continue reading the season recap.

