NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

ORGAN MOUNTAIN KNIGHTS

Advertisement

The Organ Mountain Knights are set to embark on the 2024 season with renewed optimism after a challenging 2023 campaign. Under the leadership of their coaching staff, the Knights aim to overcome last year's hurdles and snap their 15-game losing streak. With a rigorous non-district schedule and a tough stretch of October games, the team faces a formidable path. However, the return of key players and fresh talent provides hope that the Knights can achieve their first win since September 2022 and build a foundation for future success.

2023 Season Review​ Record: 0-10 overall, 0-5 district 2023 Playoffs: Missed Points Scored: 67 Points Given Up: 379 Streak into 2024: 15-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 3-6A Season Recap: A Year of Struggles for the Knights The 2023 season was a challenging one for the Organ Mountain Knights, who ended with a 0-10 overall record and an 0-5 mark in district play. The Knights struggled to find their footing on both sides of the ball, scoring only 67 points throughout the season while allowing a staggering 379 points. Averaging just 6.7 points per game, the offense faced difficulties in establishing rhythm and consistency, while the defense gave up an average of 37.9 points per game, highlighting the need for significant improvements.....continue reading here.

More on the Knights - Read NMPreps for 30-Days Free!