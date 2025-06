The 2025 New Mexico high school football season is fast approaching, and NMPreps is breaking down the schedules of Chaparral, Albuquerque Academy, Bernalillo, and Aztec in our annual Best/Worst Case Scenarios feature. We'll provide an in-depth look at each team's overall predicted records, detailed game-by-game win probabilities, and key factors influencing their seasons. Dive in as we offer final thoughts on how each team's year could unfold on the gridiron.