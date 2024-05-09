2A & 1A Standout Player Performances from Wednesday's First Round
New Mexico's high school baseball state playoffs started on Wednesday with the opening round of the 2A and 1A brackets. Today, we spotlight the standout player performances from all six games that unfolded across the state of New Mexico in the 2024 state playoffs. #nmpreps
SCOREBOARD
2A BASEBALL - MAY 8TH
#5 McCurdy 9, #12 Mescalero Apache 5 - Final
#6 Eunice 8, #11 Capitan 2 - Final
#7 Rehoboth Christian 5, #10 Laguna-Acoma 2 - Final
#8 Texico 13, #9 Pecos 12 - Final
1A BASEBALL - MAY 8TH
#3 Melrose 19, #6 Magdalena 0 - Final
#5 Grady 14, #4 Mesilla Valley 2 - Final
2A BASEBALL
#5 McCurdy 9, #12 Mescalero Apache 5 - Final: The Mescalero Apache Chiefs made a strong push, scoring three runs in the third inning. However, McCurdy quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third, maintaining a tight 4-3 score midway through the game. Yet, the Bobcats swiftly extinguished any hopes of an upset, exploding for 5 runs in the fourth inning en route to a decisive 9-5 victory and a ticket to the quarterfinals. Junior Celestino Salazar-Archuleta led the offensive charge with three hits, two RBIs, and an impressive three runs, including two triples. Senior Thomas Bolton contributed significantly with three hits, two RBIs, and two runs. Junior Carlos Garcia added to the onslaught with three RBIs, two hits, a double, a triple, and a run. Garcia also showcased his talent on the mound, pitching 5 innings and tallying seven strikeouts. For the Chiefs, sophomore Anthony Yuzos made notable contributions with two hits, an RBI, a triple, and two runs.
