#5 McCurdy 9, #12 Mescalero Apache 5 - Final: The Mescalero Apache Chiefs made a strong push, scoring three runs in the third inning. However, McCurdy quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third, maintaining a tight 4-3 score midway through the game. Yet, the Bobcats swiftly extinguished any hopes of an upset, exploding for 5 runs in the fourth inning en route to a decisive 9-5 victory and a ticket to the quarterfinals. Junior Celestino Salazar-Archuleta led the offensive charge with three hits, two RBIs, and an impressive three runs, including two triples. Senior Thomas Bolton contributed significantly with three hits, two RBIs, and two runs. Junior Carlos Garcia added to the onslaught with three RBIs, two hits, a double, a triple, and a run. Garcia also showcased his talent on the mound, pitching 5 innings and tallying seven strikeouts. For the Chiefs, sophomore Anthony Yuzos made notable contributions with two hits, an RBI, a triple, and two runs.

