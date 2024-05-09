Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago baseball Edit

2A & 1A Standout Player Performances from Wednesday's First Round

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

New Mexico's high school baseball state playoffs started on Wednesday with the opening round of the 2A and 1A brackets. Today, we spotlight the standout player performances from all six games that unfolded across the state of New Mexico in the 2024 state playoffs. #nmpreps

NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

SCOREBOARD 

2A BASEBALL - MAY 8TH

#5 McCurdy 9, #12 Mescalero Apache 5 - Final

#6 Eunice 8, #11 Capitan 2 - Final

#7 Rehoboth Christian 5, #10 Laguna-Acoma 2 - Final

#8 Texico 13, #9 Pecos 12 - Final

1A BASEBALL - MAY 8TH

#3 Melrose 19, #6 Magdalena 0 - Final

#5 Grady 14, #4 Mesilla Valley 2 - Final

Scores & More Here - 2024 New Mexico High School Baseball Home

2A BASEBALL

#5 McCurdy 9, #12 Mescalero Apache 5 - Final: The Mescalero Apache Chiefs made a strong push, scoring three runs in the third inning. However, McCurdy quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third, maintaining a tight 4-3 score midway through the game. Yet, the Bobcats swiftly extinguished any hopes of an upset, exploding for 5 runs in the fourth inning en route to a decisive 9-5 victory and a ticket to the quarterfinals. Junior Celestino Salazar-Archuleta led the offensive charge with three hits, two RBIs, and an impressive three runs, including two triples. Senior Thomas Bolton contributed significantly with three hits, two RBIs, and two runs. Junior Carlos Garcia added to the onslaught with three RBIs, two hits, a double, a triple, and a run. Garcia also showcased his talent on the mound, pitching 5 innings and tallying seven strikeouts. For the Chiefs, sophomore Anthony Yuzos made notable contributions with two hits, an RBI, a triple, and two runs.

NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement