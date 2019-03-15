Drake Finally Captures Elusive New Mexico State Championship-First in Pecos Girls History

It took 25 years and until win number 631 before Pecos Head Coach Ron Drake won his first New Mexico state basketball title. Drake previously won one in New Jersey but had been held out of the win column since coming to New Mexico in the 1990's. Not only was it the first title for Drake but it was also the first in the history of the girls program following a 53-46 overtime win over Mescalero Apache. Following the game Drake commented, "It means so much for the community of Pecos, the fans, and for me I enjoy it but I enjoy these girls even more. It was a great run this year, they worked so hard."

It was a tough shooting night for the third seeded Pecos Lady Panthers, finishing the game at 17-59 (29%); however, they made them when they counted most- in overtime. Early on the game was ugly, neither team, Pecos nor Mescalero Apache could get much going offensively and the pace was a bit slower. The Lady Chiefs led 7-6 after one, and at halftime the score was tied thanks to Pecos Cassaundra Muller and Mescalero Apache's Ramona Fossum each hitting three pointers in the the final minute of the half.

Fallon Velasquez led the Lady Chiefs in the third, scoring six of teams 10 points while the Lady Panthers continued to struggle with their shots. Mescalero Apache took a 28-27 lead into the final quarter. In the fourth, Faith Flores hit a free-throw with 6.1 left to give the Lady Panthers a two point lead at 38-36.

Following a timeout, Mescalero drove the ball the length of the floor and Pearl Pike found herself wide open in the paint. She shot her only shot of the game just before the buzzer sounded, a bank shot that went in plus she was fouled.

The officials went back to the cameras and determined that 0.1 should be placed back on the clock. The several minute delay caused Pike to have to think even more on her potential state championship clinching free-throw. When play resumed Pike toed the line but her free-throw rolled off and the game went into overtime.

Pecos forced a couple turnovers that led to easy transition baskets and jumped out with a 9-2 run to take a 47-40 lead with 1:46. Struggling all game from the field, Pecos found their rhythm thanks to the defense and transition opportunities and went 6-8 (75%) from the field in the extra time. Martinez scored four points in overtime, bringing her total to 22 points. Trinity Herrera posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Muller added 9 points and 8 rebounds while Flores finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Chiefs were led by Fossum who finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds, Samantha Kazhe added 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Vasquez chipped in 10 points.