2A New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings

The Wolverines will move into the 2022 season under a talented quarterback in Cade Figg. Figg along with a relatively young roster last season should guide the Wolverines as we enter the 2022 season. The Wolverines won four of the last five games of the season including a 53-35 win in the first round of the state playoffs, vs Capitan. The difficult part for the Wolverines will be playing the newly formed district 4 with the likes of Eunice, Hagerman, Jal, and Loving.

More: Continue Here