2A New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings
NMPreps 2A New Mexico high school football preseason rankings for the 2022 season. #nmpreps
#4 Texico Wolverines (5-5 overall)
The Wolverines will move into the 2022 season under a talented quarterback in Cade Figg. Figg along with a relatively young roster last season should guide the Wolverines as we enter the 2022 season. The Wolverines won four of the last five games of the season including a 53-35 win in the first round of the state playoffs, vs Capitan. The difficult part for the Wolverines will be playing the newly formed district 4 with the likes of Eunice, Hagerman, Jal, and Loving.
More: Continue Here