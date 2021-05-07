NMPreps - 2A State Championship: Pecos Makes It Two Title in Three Years

In an extremely sloppy basketball game the Pecos Panthers came from behind to win their 2nd state championship in school history.

The game featured 73 turnovers with Lordsburg committing 50. Pecos led 13-12 after the 1st quarter as they had trouble converting on the 15 Lordsburg turnovers. Lordsburg went into the locker room leading 29-28 thanks to Madison Miller's 15 points and 7 rebounds 1st half performance. The 3rd quarter saw multiple lead changes with Pecos leading 44-42 at the end of the quarter. The quarter also saw Trinity Herrera pick up her 4th foul with two minutes to remaining in the quarter. Herrera would stay on the bench for most of the 4th quarter. It looked as if the Mavericks were going to pull away mid-quarter but they continued to commit turnovers.

With 2:30 remaining, the Mavericks led 53-49 but Herrera returned to the game and promptly scored six points in the closing minutes to give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish. Key free throws down the stretch would give Pecos their 2nd championship in two years.

There were several outstanding performances tonight. Madison Miller (Lordsburg) finished with a huge double-double (29/18). The Panthers got great performances from Trinity Herrera (2021), Mistidawn Roybal (2023), and Alexis Gonzales (2021).

Despite the turnover plagued game, it was extremely exciting throughout the contest. The Mavericks finish the season 12-2 while the Panthers finish a perfect 14-0.

#1 Pecos 61

Trinity Herrera (2021) 25 points, 10 steals, 13-16 FT's

Mistidawn Roybal (2023) 11 points, 8 steals

Alexis Gonzales (2021) 11 points, 7 steals

#2 Lordsburg 55

Madison Miller (2021) 29 points, 18 rebounds

Brook Hooper (2021) 5 points, 7 rebounds