3A Basketball: 2024/25 Preseason New Mexico High School Basketball Preview

The stage is set for another thrilling season of New Mexico high school basketball as NMPreps unveils the 2024/2025 preseason rankings and top players to watch. With powerhouse programs continuing their dominance and a fresh wave of talent ready to make their mark, this season promises to be one for the books.

The Robertson Cardinals are looking to make their fourth consecutive trip to the state championship game — winning it all in 2022 before falling in the title game in 2023 and 2024. Do they get back on top? After going 27-3 last season, here's why we like them to make another run this year: the return of a trio of standouts. Jesse James Gonzales (2025) leads the speedy guard play, Nathaniel Gonzales (2025) shines as a versatile utility player, and Nathan Gonzales (2027) is emerging as one of the best big men in the classification, posting 8.1 PPG and 6 rebounds per game as a freshman.

After the Cardinals, it's a mixed bag of challengers. Santa Fe Indian has been a perennial threat under head coach Jason Abeyta, and this season should be no different despite losing key players from last year’s Final Four squad. The bright spot is the return of first-team all-state guard Kenyen Callado (2025) , a 6’1” sharpshooter who provides a strong offensive presence. The Braves finished last season 23-8 and were runners-up in the competitive District 2-3A behind Robertson.

The Bosque Bobcats face similar challenges, needing to replace their top two scorers. However, head coach Clifton Davidson — who led Bosque to a state title in 2020 — returns a talented roster. Josiah Wilson (2027), who averaged 8.4 PPG, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, is poised for a breakout year. Oliver Tumolo (2025), who chipped in 7.1 PPG and 5.8 rebounds last season, also returns to bolster the lineup.

Hot Springs is another team favored to make another Final Four run after a strong 25-6 season. Head coach Derek Bean, a two-time state champion (2021, 2019), brings back senior Adrian Gomez (12.7 PPG) as a consistent scorer and introduces rising star Tristan Polanco (2026), who could be the Tigers’ breakout player. Hot Springs remains dominant in District 3-3A and is expected to continue that streak.

Rounding out the top five is St. Michael’s. The Horsemen, 2023 state champions, underperformed last season but look to rebound under new head coach Dakota Montoya. A talented core returns, including Reed Bass (2025), Donevan Ricker (2026), Ryan Hunt (2027), and athletic high-flyer Nick Angelley (2025).