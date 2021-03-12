NMPreps - 3A Football: Preview, Picks, and Predictions

NMPreps.com's guide to every game taking place this week in New Mexico high school football. We provide our picks, preview, and predictions.

Week 2 Schedule | Week 2 Lines | Week 2 Rankings

Friday, March 12th

Dexter (1-0) at No. 15 Portales (1-0): The Dexter Demons are just two years removed from winning the state championship in 3A football. Last season they still went a solid 8-3 but they are looking to a few key contributors to help them return to the top. Marco and Ricardo show in .... continue to feature.