3A Football Team Rankings: District 3-3A Preseason Views

NMPreps will continue to release team rankings for each classification in New Mexico high school football. We are less than two months away from the first game and we get you started. In 3A, we will release by district and then with ranking all 21-teams in the classification.

A tough district that features the Socorro Warriors who went undefeated and won the 3A "Elite" Bowl game at the University of New Mexico this Spring. They'll again be featured as a favorite in the classification. The others Hatch Valley, Cobre, and Hot Springs will all be improved, and we could see 3 or 4 bids coming from the district.

PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH

Continue Here