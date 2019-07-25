3A Football: W. Las Vegas, St. Mikes at the top of the preseason rankings
NMPreps.com's ranks all 22 teams in 3A football for the state of New Mexico. The 2019 season is a month away and we get you ready for what to expect this coming season.
Cobre High School Football (Indians)
Crownpoint High School Football (Eagles)
Cuba High School Football (Rams)
Dexter High School Football (Demons)
Hatch Valley High School Football (Bears)
Hope Christian High School Football (Huskies)
Hot Springs High School Football (Tigers)
Laguna-Acoma High School Football (Hawks)
Navajo Prep High School Football (Eagles)
New Mexico Military Institute Football (Colts)
Raton High School Football (Tigers)
Robertson High School Football (Cardinals)
Santa Fe Indian School Football (Braves)
Socorro High School Football (Warriors)
St. Michael's School Football (Horsemen)
Thoreau High School Football (Hawks)
Tohatchi High School Football (Cougars)
Tucumcari High School Football (Rattlers)
Tularosa High School Football (Wildcats)
West Las Vegas High School Football (Dons)
Wingate High School Football (Bears)