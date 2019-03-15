It started years ago for Robertson. After pushing state champion Shiprock to overtime two season ago, losing a tough quarterfinal last season, and then making noise this summer by playing in large school divisions against the state's 5A and 4A classes, Robertson built this run with a core of steller athletes. It took almost the entire season for Robertson to finally lose a game to a New Mexico school (Tucumcari and eventually Santa Fe Indian). Their size up front with the Jenkins sisters, Jazmyne and Jayden, the guards Gabriela Trujillo and Tessa Ortiz, and the all-around best girls basketball player to come out of Robertson in Alianza Darley was just too much of a mismatch for Class 3A.

It started off slow but Robertson eventually got its footing and began play over the top of the Santa Fe Indian defense. Darley and Jenkins did outstanding passing out of double teams to the open teammate at or near the hoop while also attacking the offensive boards and getting numerous second chance opportunities in the form of buckets or free throw attempts.

Santa Fe Indian has one of their worst shooting performances, going 6 for 25 in the opening half of play that led to the 32-15 deficit. Santa Fe Indian did manage to outscore Robertson by 1 in the third quarter but the damage was done. A rotation and a mini-run later, they managed to cut the lead to 12 but SFIS couldn't follow with making baskets when the opportunities presented themselves while also having to send Robertson to the line. Robertson shot 12 free throws the 4th making only half of their attempts.

Robertson closed out the game and with a packed arena claimed their first ever basketball state championship (for boys or girls).

TEAM STATS

ROBERTSON

FG% - 23/51 - 45%, 3PT% - 3/11 - 27%, FT% - 13/23 - 57%,

11 steals, 40 rebounds, and 4 blocks12 turnovers, 36 points in the paint (SFIS: 14)10 fastbreak points (SFIS: 4)

SANTA FE INDIAN

FG% - 15/46 - 33%, 3PT% - 7/18 - 39%, FT% - 9/14 - 64%,

7 steals, 34 rebounds, and 3 blocks19 turnovers8 bench points (RHS: 6 points)

PLAYER STATS

ROBERTSON

Alianza Darley - 27 points on 11 of 14 shooting (4 of 6 from the line) and 9 rebounds plus 3 assistsJazmyne Jenkins - 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting (3 of 7 from the line) and 7 reboundsTessa Ortiz - 12 points on 3 of 12 shooting (6 of 7 from the line)Shayla Hillis - 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists

SANTA FE INDIAN

Hunter Garcia - 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting including 5 of 5 from the line plus 2 rebounds and 2 assistsLeanna Lewis - 8 points on 2 of 7 shooting plus 5 reboundsIris Emery - 8 points on 3 of 10 shooting plus 3 reboundsMarlena Yazzie - 6 points on 2 of 10 shooting plus 6 rebounds and 3 assists

Join the Conversation