NMPreps.com's week 1 New Mexico high school basketball rankings for the week of November 25th - November 30th.

NMPREPS.COM POWER 16

3A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Hot Springs Tigers

Last Season: 27-4 | State Champions

Scoop: The Hot Springs Tigers made a run to their first state championship since Tommy Morrow led them to the 1993 title, 26 years ago. Head coach Derek Bean has built a program recently and will look to stay atop the class behind junior Verrels Lukman (2021) who led the team in scoring with 10.2 points per game as a sophomore.

No. 2 Sandia Prep Sundevils

Last Season: 20-11 | Final Four

Scoop: The talent was there last season for the Sundevils to finally take home a state championship after years sitting behind Hope Christian. Well, the Huskies are no longer here but the Sundevils ran into a well coached Tigers team in the semifinals last season. The good news is that they bring back some players that played huge roles last season - Max Feit (2020) is one.

Continue Viewing