#1 Socorro Warriors vs #2 Hope Christian Huskies.

NMPreps.com's guide to the 2019 3A New Mexico high school state championship game.

1) Socorro Warriors

Record: 11-1 overall (3-0 district)

Road to the SC: Quarterfinals (W, Raton, 52-15); Semifinals (W, Tularosa, 21-14).

Head Coach: Damien Ocampo

PF: 517 (43 ppg)

PA: 107 (8.9 ppg)

Streak: 10 wins

Quarterback: Payson Hicks (2020).