Field 4 sets the stage for the game between the top-seeded Goddard Rockets (22-6 overall) and the eighth-seeded Bloomfield Bobcats (19-5 overall) in the early morning matchup at 9:30 am. This encounter marks the first meeting between these teams this season.

Hailing from the southeast, the Rockets advance to the quarterfinals after clinching the District 4-4A championship and dispatching the 16th-seeded Kirtland Central in the opening round. On the other hand, the Bobcats, representing the northwest, secured the District 1-4A title and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals following a victory over the ninth-seeded Valley in the first round.

Goddard boasts a roster brimming with senior talent, including Ryan Alsup, Cinco Holloway, Ross Stokes, Jonathon Silva, and Matthew Campos. Alsup stands out with an impressive offensive performance, tallying 48 hits, 29 RBIs, 3 home runs, and 27 runs. Moreover, Alsup's prowess extends to the mound, boasting a flawless 9-0 record and a team-high 84 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Holloway leads the team in home runs with 5 and RBIs with 33.

For Bloomfield, juniors Trae Woods and Gary Spencer, alongside senior Drew Perez, spearhead the offensive lineup. Perez, with 6 home runs to his credit, and Spencer, leading with 29 hits, provide crucial hitting power for the Bobcats. Additionally, Perez and Woods contribute significantly as pitchers.