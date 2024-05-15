4A Baseball Quarterfinals: Previewing the New Mexico HS State Playoffs
The New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs move to the central venue, J. Riordan Fields in Albuquerque, NM, from Thursday, May 16th for the quarterfinals through Saturday, May 18th. #nmpreps
RELATED: 2024 NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFF HOMEPAGE
CLASS 4A - FIELD 4
#1 Goddard vs #8 Bloomfield, 9:30am
#2 Grants vs #10 Bernalillo, 6:30pm
#3 Belen vs #6 Albuquerque Academy, 3:30pm
#1 Goddard Rockets (22-6 overall) vs #8 Bloomfield Bobcats (19-5 overall), 9:30am
Field 4 sets the stage for the game between the top-seeded Goddard Rockets (22-6 overall) and the eighth-seeded Bloomfield Bobcats (19-5 overall) in the early morning matchup at 9:30 am. This encounter marks the first meeting between these teams this season.
Hailing from the southeast, the Rockets advance to the quarterfinals after clinching the District 4-4A championship and dispatching the 16th-seeded Kirtland Central in the opening round. On the other hand, the Bobcats, representing the northwest, secured the District 1-4A title and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals following a victory over the ninth-seeded Valley in the first round.
Goddard boasts a roster brimming with senior talent, including Ryan Alsup, Cinco Holloway, Ross Stokes, Jonathon Silva, and Matthew Campos. Alsup stands out with an impressive offensive performance, tallying 48 hits, 29 RBIs, 3 home runs, and 27 runs. Moreover, Alsup's prowess extends to the mound, boasting a flawless 9-0 record and a team-high 84 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Holloway leads the team in home runs with 5 and RBIs with 33.
For Bloomfield, juniors Trae Woods and Gary Spencer, alongside senior Drew Perez, spearhead the offensive lineup. Perez, with 6 home runs to his credit, and Spencer, leading with 29 hits, provide crucial hitting power for the Bobcats. Additionally, Perez and Woods contribute significantly as pitchers.
