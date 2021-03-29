NMPreps - 4A Basketball: Highland enters the 2021 season preseason ranked number one

NMPreps.com New Mexico high school basketball team rankings for the 2021 season. #nmpreps

No. 1 HIGHLAND HORNETS

The Highland program has been on the rebuild and excelling under head coach Justin Woody. The Hornets are coming off a 21-win season and state championship appearance. They'll replace plenty of key pieces but welcome back top-5 player Jose Murrillo (2022) a top junior that has the tools to be a D-1 player. He averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds a game last season.

View the rest of the rankings here.