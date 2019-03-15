NewLOS LUNAS CAPTURES SECOND STRAIGHT TITLE; FOURTH TITLE IN SEVEN SEASONSFINAL

Kirtland Central's bid for their 20th title had to take a backseat to Los Lunas' attempt at back-to-back titles a feat they had come short on twice before. Los Lunas put on a brilliant shooting in the first half shooting 5-of-7 from the three-point line while Kirtland Central shot a poor 7-of-22 from the field in the first half. Mia Guest and Natalie Jojola (both sophomores) were the primary three-point threat tonight and made them count as both accounted for all of Los Lunas' three-pointers made. The second half rally for KC was short-lived as their deficit doubled by the end of the quarter. Turnovers were exchanged as Kirtland Central made mini-rallies that Los Lunas quelled with big time steals and baskets. The back-to-back 2nd and 3rd quarters for Los Lunas doomed KC and although they had the opportunities, they couldn't convert when it mattered. Los Lunas ensured they accounted for all of KC's shooters through much of the game and in the end, it was only the close lay-ins late that got KC within single digits. Los Lunas now claims their fourth title in seven seasons

STATS

LOS LUNASFG% - 17/28 - 61%3PT% - 7/13 - 54%FT% - 8/17 - 47%8 steals, 25 rebounds, and 1 block22 turnovers9 fast break points (KC: 5)19 bench points (KC: 18)

KIRTLAND CENTRALFG% - 17/42 - 38%3PT% - 4/18 - 22%FT% - 7/10 - 70%10 steals, 24 rebounds, 0 blocks19 turnovers22 points in the paint (though most of those were in the final minute)

PLAYER STATS

LOS LUNAS

Mia Guest - 15 points on 5 of 9 shootingNatalie Jojola - 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting (no FTs) and 5 rebounds and 3 assistsJaidyn Schollander - 7 points on 3 of 4 shootingMarissa Weldon, Dani Ross, and Feleena Candelaria each added 4 points

KIRTLADN CENTRAL

Aubrey Thomas - 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting plus 2 reboundsSiigrid Lii'bilnaghahi - 7 points on 3 of 4 shooting plus 6 reboundsTiajhae Nez - 6 points on 3 rebounds and 2 assistsJaymie Smart and Avery Begay both added 5 points each

