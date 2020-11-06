NMPreps - 4A Basketball Preseason Rankings: Santa Teresa Desert Warriors

Today, we start our journey to talk about each in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2020/2021 season. #nmpreps

NO. 24 SANTA TERESA DESERT WARRIORS

The Desert Warriors should be on the climb and could have one of their better seasons this coming season. They return all but two players and the depth will be a strength for the team this season. Seniors Ariadna De La Torre and Aisha Ramirez are the two to watch this season. Ramirez could become a double-double type of player this coming season, she averaged 6 points and 7 rebounds per game last season. Can they get to 10-wins is the goal for the Desert Warriors. This program has averaged around 5 wins for the last five years and the last time they had 10-wins was during the 2013-2014 season. They went 7-21 last season and that was a big success, can they continue to build on that?

