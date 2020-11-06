NMPreps - 4A Basketball Preseason Rankings: Taos Tigers

Today, we start our journey to talk about each in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2020/2021 season.#nmpreps

NO. 23 TAOS TIGERS

The Taos Tigers enter this season on a high note after improving their win total to 10-wins (10-18 overall, 2-6 in district) after only winning two games during the 2018/2019 season. The Tigers haven't been to state since 2017 and after three underachieving years they have hopes of making a run at a bid this season. The Tigers lose some senior leadership but welcome back Dahnyell Martinez (2022) who will be a four-year letterman this coming season. Also, look for 6-foot, freshman Kiona Ely to make strides this coming season. This program has had some talent recently and again building a young roster they should be able get back into state in the near future.

