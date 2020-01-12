News More News
4A Boys: New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

Valley High School Basketball
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.

Week: January 13th - January 18th.

4A POWER-16 RANKINGS

No. 1 VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 8-5 overall

Notes: Went 2-2 last week at APS Metro Championships.

Wins: Atrisco Heritage (56-51), Highland (71-57)

Losses: Albuquerque (66-61), Cibola (48-40)

Movement: +1

No. 2 HOPE CHRISTIAN HUSKIES

Record: 5-7 overallNotes: went 2-2 last week at APS Metro Championships.

Wins: West Mesa (55-52), Manzano (82-56)

Losses: Cleveland (65-53), La Cueva (65-63)

Movement: +1

