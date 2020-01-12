4A Boys: New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings
NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.
Week: January 13th - January 18th.
4A POWER-16 RANKINGS
No. 1 VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 8-5 overall
Notes: Went 2-2 last week at APS Metro Championships.
Wins: Atrisco Heritage (56-51), Highland (71-57)
Losses: Albuquerque (66-61), Cibola (48-40)
Movement: +1
No. 2 HOPE CHRISTIAN HUSKIES
Record: 5-7 overallNotes: went 2-2 last week at APS Metro Championships.
Wins: West Mesa (55-52), Manzano (82-56)
Losses: Cleveland (65-53), La Cueva (65-63)
Movement: +1