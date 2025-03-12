4A Boys Quarterfinal: No. 8 Highland Defeats No. 1 St. Pius X

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The PIT – Licon Leads the Way for Hornets. Jesus Licon continues to amaze on the biggest stage in New Mexico high school basketball. Following his stellar run to the title a season ago, Licon picked up right where he left on the famed Pit floor. He poured in 35 points to put his team two wins away from back-to-back state titles following a 59-51 win over top seed St. Pius X. Early on, both teams struggled to find consistent offense and the bottom of the net. The two teams went a combined 6-24 from the field in the opening quarter. The Sartans led 10-6 after one and the evenly matched teams traded buckets throughout the second quarter. Juan Limas scored the final five points of the half and the Hornets took a 24-22 up the ramp. Highland opened the third quarter with a 7-2 burst and following a pair of Licon free throws they opened up a 38-28 lead with 1:40. Licon and Carson McConnell traded three’s and Highland led 41-34 heading into the fourth quarter. The Hornets increased the defensive pressure and held the Sartans scoreless for the first 3:29 of the fourth, until a pair of Mason Montoya freebies got them in the board. St. Pius could only get within eight in the fourth, as the Hornets hit enough free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice.Limas finished the game with 20 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. For St. Pius X, Josh Darling led the way with 11 points and Mason Montoya and Kenneth Zamora each added 10.The Hornets will now face Albuquerque Academy tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.