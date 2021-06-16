4A Football: Early District Projections for the Central District

NMPreps will continue to release team rankings for each classification in New Mexico. We are less than two months away from the first game and we get you started. In 4A we will release by district and then with ranking all 18-teams in the classification.

The Central District (or District 5/6 although there are only four districts in 4A) is one that could be a toss-up. Bernalillo and Grants led the way last season as they finished off the covid season playing in the bowl game with Bernalillo winning, 7-6. This season could be the team that once owned each district crown in St. Pius X with a handful of returning prospects.

Project Order of Finish

Continue Here