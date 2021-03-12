NMPreps - 4A Football: Preview, Picks, & Predictions

NMPreps.com's guide to every game taking place this week in New Mexico high school football. We provide our picks, preview, and predictions.

Week 2 Schedule | Week 2 Lines | Week 2 Rankings

Friday, March 12th

No. 13 Alamogordo (1-0) at Ruidoso (0-1): The Ruidoso Warriors coming off a week one loss 54-20 to No. 25 Lovington, now turn around and have to face the 13th ranked Alamogordo Tigers who are coming off a narrow win over Bloomfield....continue to the feature.