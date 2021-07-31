4A Team Rankings: District 1-4A Preview

TEAMS: Aztec, Bloomfield, Gallup, Kirtland Central, Shiprock

NMPreps will continue to release team rankings for each classification in New Mexico. We are less than two months away from the first game and we get you started. In 4A we will release by district and then with ranking all 18-teams in the classification.

Projected Order of Finish

Bloomfield Bobcats (2-3 overall)

New head coach Mike Kovacs is a good hire, but the former Bloomfield coordinator may need a year or two to rebuild the program back into state championship contention. The Bobcats...continue here