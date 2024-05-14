Advertisement
5A Baseball Quarterfinals: Previewing the State Playoffs

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

The New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs move to the central venue, J. Riordan Fields in Albuquerque, NM, from Thursday, May 16th for the quarterfinals through Saturday, May 18th. #nmpreps

2024 NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFF HOMEPAGE


SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A - FIELD 1

#1 La Cueva vs #9 Eldorado, 4pm

#2 Rio Rancho vs #7 Carlsbad, 10am

#3 Cleveland vs #11 Los Lunas, 7pm

#4 Organ Mountain vs #5 Sandia, 1pm

CLASS 4A - FIELD 4

#1 Goddard vs #8 Bloomfield, 9:30am

#2 Grants vs #10 Bernalillo, 6:30pm

#3 Belen vs #6 Albuquerque Academy, 3:30pm

#4 St. Pius X vs #5 Artesia, 12:30pm

CLASS 3A - FIELD 2

#1 Cobre vs #8 West Las Vegas, 1pm

#2 East Mountain vs #7 Robertson, 4pm

#3 St. Michael's vs #6 Ruidoso, 7pm

#4 New Mexico Military vs #5 Santa Fe Indian, 10am

CLASS 2A - FIELD 3

#1 Santa Rosa vs #8 Texico, 6:30pm

#2 Loving vs #7 Rehoboth Christian, 12:30pm

#3 Tularosa vs #6 Eunice, 9:30pm

#4 Menaul/Oak Grove vs #5 McCurdy, 3:30pm

CLASS 1A - SEMIFINALS - FIELD 5

#1 Logan vs #5 Grady, 10am

#2 Gateway Christian vs #3 Melrose, 1pm

CLASS 5A PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS

#1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) vs #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8)

Field 1 - 4:00 p.m: In a highly anticipated matchup, the #1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) are set to face off against the #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8) at 4pm. These teams have a long-standing rivalry, both hailing from District 2-5A. Their regular-season series ended in a split, with Eldorado taking the first game 7-5 and La Cueva dominating the second game with a 15-1 victory on May 4th. Now, they meet again for a single game showdown with a spot in the state semifinals at stake....continue reading the full game preview here.

Continue to the feature here

Players to Watch in the Quarterfinals

Game Previews for All Quarterfinal Games

Predictions

