The New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs move to the central venue, J. Riordan Fields in Albuquerque, NM, from Thursday, May 16th for the quarterfinals through Saturday, May 18th. #nmpreps

#1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) vs #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8)

Field 1 - 4:00 p.m: In a highly anticipated matchup, the #1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) are set to face off against the #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8) at 4pm. These teams have a long-standing rivalry, both hailing from District 2-5A. Their regular-season series ended in a split, with Eldorado taking the first game 7-5 and La Cueva dominating the second game with a 15-1 victory on May 4th. Now, they meet again for a single game showdown with a spot in the state semifinals at stake....continue reading the full game preview here.

