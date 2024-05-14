5A Baseball Quarterfinals: Previewing the State Playoffs
The New Mexico high school baseball state playoffs move to the central venue, J. Riordan Fields in Albuquerque, NM, from Thursday, May 16th for the quarterfinals through Saturday, May 18th. #nmpreps
2024 NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFF HOMEPAGE
SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A - FIELD 1
#1 La Cueva vs #9 Eldorado, 4pm
#2 Rio Rancho vs #7 Carlsbad, 10am
#3 Cleveland vs #11 Los Lunas, 7pm
#4 Organ Mountain vs #5 Sandia, 1pm
CLASS 4A - FIELD 4
#1 Goddard vs #8 Bloomfield, 9:30am
#2 Grants vs #10 Bernalillo, 6:30pm
#3 Belen vs #6 Albuquerque Academy, 3:30pm
#4 St. Pius X vs #5 Artesia, 12:30pm
CLASS 3A - FIELD 2
#1 Cobre vs #8 West Las Vegas, 1pm
#2 East Mountain vs #7 Robertson, 4pm
#3 St. Michael's vs #6 Ruidoso, 7pm
#4 New Mexico Military vs #5 Santa Fe Indian, 10am
CLASS 2A - FIELD 3
#1 Santa Rosa vs #8 Texico, 6:30pm
#2 Loving vs #7 Rehoboth Christian, 12:30pm
#3 Tularosa vs #6 Eunice, 9:30pm
#4 Menaul/Oak Grove vs #5 McCurdy, 3:30pm
CLASS 1A - SEMIFINALS - FIELD 5
#1 Logan vs #5 Grady, 10am
#2 Gateway Christian vs #3 Melrose, 1pm
CLASS 5A PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS
#1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) vs #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8)
Field 1 - 4:00 p.m: In a highly anticipated matchup, the #1 La Cueva Bears (24-3) are set to face off against the #9 Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-8) at 4pm. These teams have a long-standing rivalry, both hailing from District 2-5A. Their regular-season series ended in a split, with Eldorado taking the first game 7-5 and La Cueva dominating the second game with a 15-1 victory on May 4th. Now, they meet again for a single game showdown with a spot in the state semifinals at stake....continue reading the full game preview here.
