 NMPreps - 5A Basketball: Way-too-early team rankings for the 2021/2022 season
5A Basketball: Way-too-early team rankings for the 2021/2022 season

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

It's never too early to talk about New Mexico high school basketball. Today, we release our NMPreps.com's first look at the girl's rankings. #nmpreps

We will rank all teams in each classification and then release our NMPreps Top-20.

5A BASKETBALL

No. 28 Rio Grande Ravens: The Rio Grande Ravens continue their placeholder in the cellar after a 0-10 season. This caps a four-year run with a record of 1-84 record...continue viewing here.

