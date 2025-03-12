5A Boys Quarterfinals: No. 4 Roswell Runs Past No. 12 Farmington

Roswell Dominates Farmington, Rolls Into Final Four with 76-41 Victory

ALBUQUERQUE - The PIT – From the opening tip, the No. 4 Roswell Coyotes put on an offensive clinic, torching the nets with a blistering shooting performance en route to a dominant 76-41 quarterfinal victory over No. 12 Farmington. The Coyotes wasted no time seizing control, erupting for a 28-6 first-quarter lead and never looking back as they punched their ticket to the Class 5A Final Four.

Roswell’s first quarter was nothing short of spectacular, shooting an eye-popping 76% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc. Six different Coyotes contributed to the early scoring barrage, overwhelming a Farmington squad that struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Jaylon Cloud and Jacob Palomino opened the scoring, setting the tone for what would be a relentless Roswell attack. Xai Carrasco knocked down a three-pointer to force an early Farmington timeout, and the onslaught continued from there. By the time the first eight minutes expired, Roswell had already built a commanding 22-point cushion.

The second quarter offered little reprieve for the Scorpions, as Roswell extended its lead to 37-6 behind suffocating defense and red-hot perimeter shooting. The Coyotes buried nine three-pointers in the opening half, capitalizing on Farmington’s 17 first-half turnovers. Carrasco led the way with 11 first-half points, while Palomino added 10. Cloud and Jeremy Sambrano each chipped in nine, as Roswell took a 47-16 advantage into the break.

Farmington showed some fight in the third quarter, stringing together its best offensive stretch of the game. The Scorpions cut the deficit to 67-34, but by then, the outcome was all but decided. Cloud continued to pour it on, scoring inside and converting an and-one opportunity to extend the lead. Despite a brief scoring surge from Farmington’s Michael Beck and Landon Begay, Roswell remained in full control.

With the game well out of reach, the fourth quarter was played under a running clock. The Coyotes closed the night with five players in double figures, showcasing their depth and balance. Carrasco led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Cloud with 14. Sambrano (13), Palomino (12), and Rylan Sarracino (10) rounded out Roswell’s impressive offensive performance.

For Farmington, Begay finished with nine points, while Beck added eight. However, the Scorpions were simply unable to match Roswell’s efficiency, as the Coyotes led wire to wire in a statement victory.

With the win, Roswell advances to the Class 5A Final Four, where they will face either No. 1 Volcano Vista or No. 8 La Cueva on Thursday afternoon.

