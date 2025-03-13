5A Final Four: No. 3 Sandia Rolls Over No. 2 Hobbs
Join the conversation: Comment Here
Class 2A New Mexico high school basketball state tournament semifinal.
ALBUQUERQUE- The No. 1 ranked Horseman flexed their defensive muscles early and often in this one as they went out to
ALBUQUERQUE- For the first time since 2018, the Texico Wolverines will play for a state championship. No. 1 Texico
2025 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
Join the conversation: Comment Here
Class 2A New Mexico high school basketball state tournament semifinal.
ALBUQUERQUE- The No. 1 ranked Horseman flexed their defensive muscles early and often in this one as they went out to