WEST MESA EARNS FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Six seasons removed from a program worst 0-25 record followed by Coach Manny Otero's first season finishing 8-17, the West Mesa Lady Mustangs program was looking for a new beginning. Entering Otero's sophomore season at the helm was a group of three freshmen that would be cornerstones for the next four seasons: Jeniffer Martinez, Esperanza Varoz, and Maiah Rivas. Four years later, and a wealth of developed talent, West Mesa claimed their first state championship.

Both West Mesa and Hobbs came in with lofty championship expectations. Hobbs, just off winning last year's state championship, came in as the overall #1 seed in Class 5A. While not new to the scene, they had statement wins through the season as well and were a team loaded with talent like senior center Ayanna Smith, and the pair of guards in senior Amiah Smith and 8th grader Wisdom Anthony.

At the start of today's title game, it was apparent the skill and scoring potential both teams had. West Mesa's Cordova, the most unassuming but capable of the West Mesa lineup, was the first to light the scoreboard up with a three-ball that got the West Mesa faithful fired up. Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony made her opening statement with a three ball to answer. West Mesa jumped out to a 10-5 lead the first quarter, but Hobbs would not be denied so easily. The Lady Eagles made their 10-0 run to take a 15-10 lead at the end of the first. Three minutes into the second quarter Hobbs added 11 points points on the scoreboard as they jumped to a 26-10 lead. After a timeout, West Mesa clawed their way from sixteen points down to get back within five by the break.

Both teams exchanged baskets but it was West Mesa who would close it out with a Cece Barela three to tie followed by an Emily Burk to Cordova dime that gave West Mesa their first lead since the first quarter. After that both teams went back and forth taking the lead. It wasn't until off a drive that the Hobbs help came off of Rivas and she buried the triple from the wing to give West Mesa the lead at 51-48 with just under five minutes left in the final quarter. In the final four minutes it was a series of steals and breakaway layups that helped West Mesa keep and extend the lead. With 1:30 left and a seven point lead, West Mesa spread the floor out and ran time off the clock. Hobbs' foul trouble had caught up to them at this point as the three point threat in MacKenzye Gibson and Amiah Smith had fouled out. The player who scored the first basket of the game would score the last as it was Jazmin Cordova who would get to shoot the free throws to close out the game. West Mesa battled against the state's best this March and in the end it was the Lady Mustangs who raised the blue trophy.

TEAM STATS

WEST MESAFG% - 18/42 - 43%3PT% - 8/23 - 35%FT% - 19/20 - 95%.

10 steals, 30 rebounds, and 1 block16 turnovers20 points in the paint10 fastbreak points0 bench points

HOBBS- FG% - 20/54 - 37%- 3PT% - 6/17 - 35%- FT% - 5/8 - 63%.

9 steals, 32 rebounds, and 3 blocks18 turnovers22 points in the paint9 fastbreak points1 bench point

PLAYER STATS

WEST MESA: Maiah Rivas - 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting including 6 of 8 from the line plus 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Esperanza Varoz - 15 points on 2 of 5 shooting including 11 of 12 from the line plus 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Emily Burk - 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting and 7 reboundsJazmin Cordova - 9 points on 3 of 6 shooting and 4 rebounds. Cece Barela - 6 points on 2 of 7 shooting from the arc and 6 rebounds

HOBBS: Wisdom Anthony - 16 points on 7 of 16 shooting plust 6 rebounds. Ayanna Smith - 12 points on 5 of 14 shooting plus 10 rebounds. MacKenzye Gibson - 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Amiah Smith - 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Mariah Jennings and Elise Turrubiates - 1 point each