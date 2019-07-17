District 1-6A will bring a familiar name recognition at the top with the likes of Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Volcano Vista once again as the teams to beat in 6A football. Which team will overcome a three-way tango and how deep is the district this season. They currently have three teams ranked in the top four spots and four in the NMPreps.com's way too early rankings for 2019. Curiosity will come after the top three and maybe the search for another four bid district.