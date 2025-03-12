5A Quarterfinals: Sandia Overcomes Slow Start, Pulls Away from Albuquerque

Sandia Overcomes Slow Start, Pulls Away from Albuquerque for 62-49 Quarterfinal Win

ALBUQUERQUE – It took some time for the No. 3 Sandia Matadors to find their rhythm, but once they did, there was no stopping them. Behind a dominant second-half surge and balanced scoring from four players in double figures, Sandia pulled away from No. 6 Albuquerque for a 62-49 victory, securing a spot in the Class 5A Final Four.

The game started sluggishly for Sandia, which struggled from the field in the opening quarter, making just three of 14 attempts. Meanwhile, Albuquerque capitalized on its opportunities, shooting 42% in the period. Kasyn Atanasoff-Perea provided an early spark for the Bulldogs, scoring six first-quarter points, including back-to-back three-pointers that gave Albuquerque a 9-7 lead after one.

The Matadors began to shake off their early struggles in the second quarter. Thomas Adams drilled a three-pointer to put Sandia back on top, and Isaiah Brown followed with a deep three of his own, forcing an Albuquerque timeout. The Bulldogs kept pace behind a strong effort from Atanasoff-Perea and Noah Barela, who hit a three while drawing a foul and converting the free throw to keep Albuquerque within striking distance. Sandia, however, closed the half on a strong note, with Zaire Ndyabagye scoring five late points to send the Matadors into halftime with a 25-21 advantage.

The third quarter was all Sandia. The Matadors erupted for a 19-0 run, flipping a tight game into a comfortable lead. Gad Harris ignited the surge with a steal and fast-break layup, then added another quick bucket as Sandia’s defense tightened. Brown buried a three-pointer to extend the lead to 35-27, and by the time Adams and Ndyabagye added consecutive scores, Sandia had pushed its lead to 44-27. Atanasoff-Perea finally stopped the bleeding with a basket in the final seconds of the period, but Sandia’s dominant quarter put them firmly in control, leading 44-29 entering the fourth.

Albuquerque fought to close the gap in the final quarter, with Atanasoff-Perea doing everything he could to keep his team in it. The Bulldogs’ standout guard hit a three and completed multiple three-point plays to cut the deficit to 53-40 with four minutes remaining. However, Sandia responded each time, with Harris, Ndyabagye, and Brown coming up with timely buckets and free throws to maintain a comfortable edge. A late three from Albuquerque’s Santiago Sanchez briefly trimmed the deficit to 60-49, but Sandia closed it out at the line, securing the 62-49 victory.

Ndyabagye led the way for the Matadors with a dominant 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Brown, a freshman, added 16 points, while fellow freshman Harris contributed 15. Adams rounded out the balanced attack with 10 points.

Atanasoff-Perea finished with 21 points to lead Albuquerque, the only Bulldog to reach double figures. Ethan Oetzel provided support with eight points and 10 rebounds, but Albuquerque couldn’t overcome Sandia’s second-half surge.

With the win, Sandia advances to the Class 5A Final Four, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Hobbs and No. 7 Cleveland.