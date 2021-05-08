NMPreps - 5A State Championship: Volcano Vista Back at the Top of Girls Hoops

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Natalia Chavez (2022) sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer and Volcano Vista defeated top-ranked Hobbs 52-49 in the championship of the 5A New Mexico state tournament. The Hawks got redemption after losing to Hobbs last year in the state championship. Volcano Vista wins their fourth state title in school history. “It’s a good revenge type of thing,” said Hawks guard Jaelyn Bates (2022). “We worked really hard and we knew what we needed to do.”

After a sloppy start to the game, the two teams exchanged baskets and played a very competitive first quarter and Hobbs had a 16-12 lead going into the second period of play. Hobbs led for most of the first half and took a slight 25-22 lead into the halftime break.

The physicality hit another level in the second half. It was Volcano Vista that had a successful third quarter, outsourcing Hobbs 16-9. The Hawks stepped up their defense and forced consecutive turnovers from the Eagles while capitalizing on the other end. Wisdom Anthony (2023) helped the Eagles gain some momentum into the fourth quarter by nailing a three and sinking a free throw at the end of the third.

The final period of play was as exciting as it could have gotten. Players were diving on the floor for loose balls and the 4,000 fans that were allowed in The Pit were as loud as if it were a sell-out. Both teams went back and forth and after a Brynn Hargrove two, the score was 41-40 Volcano Vista. Natalia Chavez (2022) hit a huge three for the Hawks in the right corner to give the Hawks a four-point 44-40 lead. Hobbs came right back with a baseline floater from Turrubiates and then Anthony came up with a steal and a lay-up to even things up at 44-44, and the game went into overtime.

Hobbs had chances at the beginning of the overtime period but missed three straight free throws and went 1-for-8 from the field. Volcano Vista got a basket from Chavez then nailed five from the line and went up 49-46. But Hobbs didn’t quit and eighth-grader, Brynn Hargrove, banked in a three from the left wing with 3.5 seconds left. That was plenty of time for the Hawks though, as Natalia Chavez took four dribbles up the court and rattled in a three from just inside half court to give Volcano Vista their first state championship since 2016. “It felt good, to be honest,” said Chavez. “Once we got the ball in and I saw them back up and I just took a chance and threw it up hoping it would go in.”

Natalia Chavez (2022) was the leading scorer for Volcano Vista with 21 points. Jaelyn Bates (2022) followed with 11, and Taejhuan Hill (2024) had nine with 11 boards. Wisdom Anthony (2023) and Elise Turrubiates (2021) led Hobbs with 16 points each. Freshman Aniya Joseph led the rebounding category with 19.