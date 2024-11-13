6-Man State Championship Preview: No. 1 Logan vs No. 2 Grady

NMPreps takes a look at this Friday's New Mexico high school football 6-Man State Championship game between the Logan High School Longhorns and the Grady High School Bronchos. #nmpreps #nmhsfb

Overview: The 6-Man state championship showdown between top-seeded Logan and second-seeded Grady brings two of New Mexico’s elite small-school football teams head-to-head. Logan enters with an undefeated record, showcasing both offensive firepower and a lockdown defense. Meanwhile, Grady is riding an eight-game winning streak, driven by resilience and an explosive offense. The last time these two met in September, Logan narrowly edged out Grady 32-26, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch with the state title on the line.

The Grady Bronchos have been nothing short of impressive this season. Following a one-score loss to Logan earlier in the season, Grady has reeled off eight straight wins. With a high-octane offense and a defense that forces turnovers, Grady is well-prepared for this rematch.

Offensive Strengths: Led by sophomore QB Zander Ciancio, Grady has a potent passing game. Ciancio’s 1,132 passing yards and 25 touchdowns make him a top threat. The versatile Deakin Ragland and Trey Rush bring a dynamic edge as dual-threats with impressive yardage both rushing and receiving.

Defensive Standouts: Trey Rush and Andre Garcia anchor the defense. Rush leads with 77 tackles and 24 tackles for loss, while Garcia isn’t far behind with 74 tackles and 22 tackles for loss. Ragland’s six interceptions showcase his ability to disrupt opponents in the secondary.

Key Stats

Points Per Game:42.0

Total Yards Per Game:252.5

Key Players: Zander Ciancio, Deakin Ragland, Trey Rush, Chevy Dickson