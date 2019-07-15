6A Football: Best & Worst Case Scenario - Cleveland High School Storm
NMPreps.com's continued preseason coverage of the 2019 New Mexico high school football season. We breakdown each schedule of the teams this season with our best-case, worst-case and over/under numbers.
CLEVELAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Spring Preseason Rank: No. 1
2018 Record: 12-1 overall, 5-0 district
Playoffs: Runner Up
PROJECTIONS
Best Case Scenario: Continue reading here.
Worst Case Scenario: Continue reading here.
Over/Under: Continue reading here.
Prediction: Continue reading here.
2019 SCHEDULE
8.23 vs Onate
8.30 at Franklin, Texas (El Paso)
9.6 vs Eldorado
9.13 vs Mayfield
9.20 at Artesia
10.4 vs Atrisco Heritage Academy
10.11 at Cibola
10.18 at Volcano Vista
10.25 vs West Mesa
11.1 at Rio Rancho