11.1 vs Clovis

10.25 at Sandia

10.11 vs Eldorado

10.4 at Manzano

9.27 vs Albuquerque

9.20 vs Rio Rancho

9.14 at Cibola

9.6 at Las Cruces

8.29 vs Valley

8.22 at Volcano Vista

2018 Record: 13-0 overall, 4-0 district

NMPreps.com's breakdown of the La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM) 2019 football schedule.

