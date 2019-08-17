11.2 vs Albuquerque

10.24 at Eldorado

10.17 at Sandia

10.11 at Clovis

10.4 vs La Cueva

9.19 vs West Mesa

9.13 at Volcano Vista

9.7 at Centennial

8.30 vs Rio Grande

8.23 vs Las Cruces

2018 Record: 7-5 overall, 3-1 district

NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Manzano High School (Albuquerque, NM) 2019 football schedule.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.