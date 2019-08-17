6A Football: Best/Worst Case Scenario - Manzano Monarchs
NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Manzano High School (Albuquerque, NM) 2019 football schedule.
MANZANO MONARCHS
2018 Record: 7-5 overall, 3-1 district
Playoffs: Quarterfinals
BREAKDOWN
SCHEDULE
8.23 vs Las Cruces
8.30 vs Rio Grande
9.7 at Centennial
9.13 at Volcano Vista
9.19 vs West Mesa
10.4 vs La Cueva
10.11 at Clovis
10.17 at Sandia
10.24 at Eldorado
11.2 vs Albuquerque