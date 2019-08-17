News More News
6A Football: Best/Worst Case Scenario - Manzano Monarchs

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's breakdown of the Manzano High School (Albuquerque, NM) 2019 football schedule.

MANZANO MONARCHS

2018 Record: 7-5 overall, 3-1 district

Playoffs: Quarterfinals

BREAKDOWN

SCHEDULE

8.23 vs Las Cruces

8.30 vs Rio Grande

9.7 at Centennial

9.13 at Volcano Vista

9.19 vs West Mesa

10.4 vs La Cueva

10.11 at Clovis

10.17 at Sandia

10.24 at Eldorado

11.2 vs Albuquerque

