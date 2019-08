NMPreps.com's breakdown for the 2019 New Mexico High School football season. Continued coverage of every team in the state and asking the questions to get you ready for the first game.

The reigning 6A state champions enter as the early favorite as head coach Brandon Back has built (re-built) the Bears into a power in football. The Bears are 24-2 in the last two seasons with back-to-back showings in the state championship.